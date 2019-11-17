Barton County Open Houses (11/17)

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, November 17th
1531 Wheatridge St., Great Bend
Price: $199,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3718 17th St., Great Bend
Price: $180,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
700 Wilson St., Great Bend
Price: $99,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1612 Morton St., Great Bend
Price: $75,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3201 Forest Ave, Great Bend
Price: $61,500
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!