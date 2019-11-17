Great Bend Post

Barton County Open Houses (11/17)

by

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, November 17th


1531 Wheatridge St., Great Bend
Price: $199,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


3718 17th St., Great Bend
Price: $180,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


700 Wilson St., Great Bend
Price: $99,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


1612 Morton St., Great Bend
Price: $75,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS

3201 Forest Ave, Great Bend
Price: $61,500
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS

 

 

