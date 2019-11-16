SWAT team raids Kansas home, arrests felon

COWLEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug and weapons charges after a

On Friday, a 71-year-old Arkansas City man came to the police department and reported that his son, identified as 40-year-old Brian Feasel, who lives in his home, threatened him and his 71-year-old girlfriend Thursday night during an argument regarding drug usage. The victim reported that Feasel pointed a rifle at them both while also holding a handgun to his own head.

The victim reported they then left the residence and stayed at another location for the night. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, located in the 1400 block of North First Street.

Due to the nature of the crime and the suspect’s past violent history, the South Central Kansas SWAT team was called in to execute the search warrant and an arrest warrant for Feasel.

Just after 4 p.m. today, officers entered the North First Street residence and arrested Feasel without incident.

He is remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as one count each of criminal damage to property, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a firearm.

He remains jailed in the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $150,000 bond through