Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.