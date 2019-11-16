Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.