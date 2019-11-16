Sectional Champs

Senior members of the Hoisington Cardinals hoist the Sectional Champions trophy after the game. The Hoisington Cardinals defeated the Garden Plain Owls by a score of 48 to 22 to win the Class 2A Sectional held at Elton Brown Field in Hoisington, Kansas on November 15, 2019. (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)
Hoisington Cardinal #7 Mason Haxton watches as #33 Wyatt Pedigo rushes with the ball in the second quarter. The Hoisington Cardinals defeated the Garden Plain Owls by a score of 48 to 22 to win the Class 2A Sectional held at Elton Brown Field in Hoisington, Kansas on November 15, 2019. Pedigo passed Hunter Hanzlick to become the school’s all time rushing leader with 245 rushing yards and five scores. The Cardinals play for the Sub-State Chammpionship Friday night at Norton who defeated Conway Springs 34-32 Friday night (Photo: Joey Bahr, www.joeybahr.com)