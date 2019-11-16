Police respond to carjacking find man dead under car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking that left one man dead and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a carjacking call in the area of Lincoln and Woodlawn in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers contacted 40-year-old Travis Shaw who had called 911. Police then located a 42-year-old male victim in the front yard of a residence in the 900 block of South Mission, underneath a 2006 white Chrysler 300 in critical condition. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Davidson.

Officers and investigators begin speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence, which led them to arrest Shaw for one count of 2nd-degree murder.

This was not a random incident, and Shaw and the victim know each other, according to Davidson. Police have not released the victim’s name.

The will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.