Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Agenda Meeting November 18, 2019
9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, November 4, 2019, Regular Meeting.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be
recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state
their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited
to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law
enforcement, should be shut off.
II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:
-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October
25, 2019.
III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:
-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October
28, 2019, and ending November 12, 2019.
IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be
heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at
this time.
A. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: Annual Meeting Report:
-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) held its Annual Meeting beginning November 12,
2019, in Wichita. One item of note determined at the meeting was the Legislative Policy
Statement. It is anticipated that the attendees will join in providing a public report.
B. EQUIPMENT NEEDS: Replacement of a Motor Grader:
-The Road and Bridge Department utilizes five motor graders for various jobs to include ditch
clean out, snow removal and asphalt overlay. At this time, it is suggested that a 2002 John Deere
770CH be replaced. Bids for the replacement motor grader were solicited from Foley Equipment
and Murphy Tractor. Included is a trade in option of a 1983 120G Cat motor grader that is
currently operated at the Landfill. Darren Williams, County Works, Director, and Phil
Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.
C. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:
-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period.
The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the
services provided by the County on a regular basis.
VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,
including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of
personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda
meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action
may take place throughout the day.
-The North American Falconers Association (NAFA) is meeting in Great Bend, Kansas,
November 18 – 22, 2019. The Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a breakfast each day
during that period in the Best Western Courtyard, 2920 10th St, Great Bend, Kansas. County
officials have been invited to attend the breakfast meetings. It is anticipated that the officials
may attend the November 19, 2019, meal from 8:00 am – 10:00 am.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:
NOVEMBER 18, 2019
9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County
Treasurer
10:00 a.m. – Courthouse Repairs – Andy Mingenback, Brentwood Builders
10:30 a.m. – Employment Discussions and Longevity – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator
3 of 3
11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Donna Zimmerman, County
Clerk
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Jim Jordan, County
Treasurer, is scheduled for November 21, 2019.
VII. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business
hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County
business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019.
VIII. ADJOURN.