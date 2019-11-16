Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting November 18, 2019

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, November 4, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be

recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state

their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited

to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law

enforcement, should be shut off.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October

28, 2019, and ending November 12, 2019.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be

heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: Annual Meeting Report:

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) held its Annual Meeting beginning November 12,

2019, in Wichita. One item of note determined at the meeting was the Legislative Policy

Statement. It is anticipated that the attendees will join in providing a public report.

B. EQUIPMENT NEEDS: Replacement of a Motor Grader:

-The Road and Bridge Department utilizes five motor graders for various jobs to include ditch

clean out, snow removal and asphalt overlay. At this time, it is suggested that a 2002 John Deere

770CH be replaced. Bids for the replacement motor grader were solicited from Foley Equipment

and Murphy Tractor. Included is a trade in option of a 1983 120G Cat motor grader that is

currently operated at the Landfill. Darren Williams, County Works, Director, and Phil

Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

C. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period.

The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the

services provided by the County on a regular basis.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The North American Falconers Association (NAFA) is meeting in Great Bend, Kansas,

November 18 – 22, 2019. The Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a breakfast each day

during that period in the Best Western Courtyard, 2920 10th St, Great Bend, Kansas. County

officials have been invited to attend the breakfast meetings. It is anticipated that the officials

may attend the November 19, 2019, meal from 8:00 am – 10:00 am.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

NOVEMBER 18, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County

Treasurer

10:00 a.m. – Courthouse Repairs – Andy Mingenback, Brentwood Builders

10:30 a.m. – Employment Discussions and Longevity – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator

3 of 3

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Donna Zimmerman, County

Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Jim Jordan, County

Treasurer, is scheduled for November 21, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019.

VIII. ADJOURN.