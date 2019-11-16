Kansas man, woman dead after crash with a semi

REPUBLIC COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Saturday in Republic County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Douglas J. Watts, 28, Omaha, was northbound on U.S. 81 at the U.S. 36 junction just west of Bellville.

The semi struck a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by Steven A. Torres, 62, Bellville, that was westbound on U.S. 36 off ramp and had attempted to turn south onto U.S. 81.

Torres and a passenger Sherry L. Torres, 62, Bellville, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home. Watts was not transported for treatment.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.