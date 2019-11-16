High School Football Playoffs – Sub-State pairings

High School Football Playoffs – Sub-State
** All games start at 7pm unless noted
Class 2A
Riley County (9 -2) @ Nemaha Central (9-2)
Hoisington (11-0) @ Norton (8-3) 6pm
Class 1A
Jackson Heights (9-2) @ Centralia (10-1)
Plainville (10-1) @ Smith Center (11-0)
8-Man DI
Canton-Galva (11-0) @ Madison (11-0) @
Wichita County (10-1) @ St. Francis (11-0)
8-Man DII
Axtell (10-1) @ Hanover (10-1)
Central Christian (10-1) @ Osborne (11-0)
Class 5A
Mill Valley (8-3) @ St. Thomas Aquinas (10-0)
Maize (10-1) @ Wichita Northwest (11-0)
Class 4A
Bishop Miege (9-2) Paola (11-0)
Andover Central (10-1) @ McPherson (11-0)
Class 3A
Topeka Hayden (10-1) @ Perry-Lecompton (8-3)
Cheney (9-2) @ Andale (11-0)
Class 6A
Blue Valley (8-3) vs Olathe North (9-2)
Topeka High (10-1) @ Derby (11-0)