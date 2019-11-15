GREAT BEND – T. Aileen Oliverius, 95, passed away November 12, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Great Bend. She was born on June 15, 1924, in rural Barton County to Julius A. & Tillie (Courange) Reif. She married James Melvin Oliverius on October 2, 1946, at Hoisington. He died on October 3, 2015.

A Great Bend resident since 1984 coming from Rock Ledge, Florida, Aileen was an audit clerk and bookkeeper for Florida Power and Light.

Survivors include, one sister, Norma Ann Round of Weslaco, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Ethel Hickey and Lorraine Younger.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Galatia with Father Louis Dinh Hoang presiding.

