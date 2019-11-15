Suspect arrested for alleged murder of 2 at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left two dead and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a home in 2400 block of SE Maryland in Topeka. Upon arrival,

officers located two individuals identified as as 15-year-old Owen M. Hughes and 21-year-old Reginald L. McKinney Jr., both of Topeka suffering from life-threating injuries, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Both were pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene.

On Thursday police arrested Larry D. Huggins III, 19, of Topeka in connection with this investigation, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

Huggins was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of murder, aggravated

burglary, and attempted aggravated robbery.