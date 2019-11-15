Sterling College student performs work-study at Sterling Village

Brooklyn Bauman, a Sterling College freshman, wanted to find a work-study project that allowed interaction with a variety of people in the real world. She found it at Sterling Village.

“I am becoming acquainted with the elders, staff members and families here,” Bauman said. “I thoroughly enjoy all these interactions with all different types of personalities of all ages.”

Bauman, 18, visits the long-term-care residence a couple of days a week for a total of six hours. During this time, she reads to and sings with elders, and accompanies them to lunch. Activities such as games and puzzles also are on the agenda. One recent special occasion was Octoberfest, with music, dancing and food.

“Many elders participated in this celebration and had a fun time,” Bauman commented. “I am enjoying getting to know the elders and staff members. It feels like I am a valued part of the team.

“It is great just to spend time with the elders who enjoy one-on-one interactions,” Bauman continued. “This is especially true for those with dementia.”

Bauman, a Sabetha High School graduate, is considering an elementary education major.

Lisa Valentine, Sterling Village community liaison, said she and her colleagues couldn’t be more pleased with Bauman because of her “youth, energy and enthusiasm. Brooklyn is ready, willing and able to help with anything we need. She is like a sponge, soaking up as much information as she can.”

Valentine noted that Sterling Village wants to be a good neighbor and partner with Sterling College and its work-study program.

“We are eager to be part of mentoring and modeling good citizenship, while providing opportunities to students,” she said. “Also, it allows us to add to our team and

resources that benefit our elders.”

Students in virtually any college major may consider Sterling Village for work-study.

“Specifics about careers can be examined in the classroom but it is so important to learn about different kinds of people, while interacting with and supporting them,” Valentine commented. “In our environment, college students can learn the importance of kindness, patience and respect – to name a few virtues that are important no matter what career you choose.”

For more information about work-study at Sterling Village, contact Valentine, Administrator Karen Smith or Social Services Director JoAnna Trezise by calling 620-278-3651.