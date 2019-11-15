Police investigate drowning at indoor aquatic center in Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning in Lawrence.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police responded to 4706 Overland Drive, the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center, regarding a medical emergency involving a possible drowning of an adult, according to Sergeant Amy Rhoads.

Officers and LDCFM arrived on scene and despite first responders’ lifesaving efforts, the patient could not be revived.

There does not appear to be any foul play suspected and the victim was not a student, according to Rhoads.