K-9 indicates again; drug arrest made in Great Bend

On Thursday, Nov. 14 at approximately 2:30 PM, a Great Bend Police Detective stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of 10th Street for a traffic violation.

The Great Bend Police Department K-9, Menta, was called to perform an exterior sniff on the vehicle. Menta indicated to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

CHRISTOPHER WHITING, W/M38, was arrested and transported to the Barton County Detention Center where he was booked in lieu of bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the

Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.