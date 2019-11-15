High School Football Sectional Pairings

** All games start at 7pm unless noted
Class 2A
Humboldt (10-0) @ Nemaha Central (8-2)
Silver Lake (10-0) @ Riley County (8-2)
Conway Springs (8-2) @ Norton (7-3) 6pm
Garden Plain (10-0) @ Hoisington (10-0)
Class 1A
Pitt-Colgan (7-3) @ Jackson Heights (8-2) 6pm
Centralia (9-1) @ Olpe (10-0)
Smith Center (10-0) @ Sedgwick (10-0) 6pm
Plainville (9-1) @ Inman (6-4)
8-Man DI
Madison (10-0) @ Caldwell (7-3)
South Central (10-0) @ Canton-Galva (10-0) 6:30pm
Little River (9-1) @ Wichita County (9-1) 6pm
St. Francis (10-0) @ Hodgeman County (9-1)
8-Man DII
Hanover (9-1) @ St. Paul (10-0) 5pm
Lost Springs-Centre (8-2) @ Axtell (9-1)
Osborne (10-0) @ Kiowa County (9-1) 6pm
Thunder Ridge (9-1) @ Central Christian (9-1) 6pm
Class 5A
Mill Valley (7-3) @ De Soto (10-0)
Blue Valley SW (3-7) @ St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)
Bishop Carroll (8-2) @ Wichita Northwest (10-0)
Maize (9-1) @ Maize South (10-0)
Class 4A
Bishop Miege (8-2) @ Tongonoxie (10-0)
Chanute (9-1) @ Paola (10-0)
Ark City (4-6) @ McPherson (10-0)
Buhler (8-2) @ Andover Central (9-1)
Class 3A
Frontenac (10-0) @ Topeka Hayden (9-1) 6pm
LaCygne-Prairie View (10-0) @ Perry-Lecompton (7-3)
Cheney (8-2) @ Scott City (8-2) 6pm
Andale (10-0) @ Beloit (7-3)
Class 6A
Blue Valley North (5-5) @ Blue Valley (7-3)
Olathe North (8-2) vs Blue Valley West (7-3)
Manhattan (9-1) @ Derby (10-0)
Junction City (8-2) @ Topeka High (9-1)