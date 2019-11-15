GBHS debate competition results from Salina

On November 9, a small representation of the Great Bend High School Debate Squad competed at Salina Central’s Debate Tournament.

In the junior varsity division, CJ Gibson and Malachi Wasson placed 5th. In the varsity division, Daniel Abbott and Patrick Heath placed 3rd. A different small group of debaters will be competing at Buhler on Saturday.

Many of the experienced debaters will be showing off their talents next weekend on the high school stage. The GBHS fall production of the “Princess Bride” will be performed at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on both Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 at the GBHS Auditorium, 2027 Morton St.

The community is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased in advance from cast members for $4 each, or they will be available at the door for $6 each.