Cop Shop (11/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/14)

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:01 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway & SW 30 Avenue.

At 5:35 a.m. an accident was reported in the 600 block of N. 281 Highway in Hoisington.

At 3:45 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 4:38 p.m. an accident was reported in the 700 block of NW 130 Avenue in Albert.

Theft

At 4:35 p.m. a theft was reported at 395 SE 30 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:06 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 170.

At 10:12 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & SE 150 Avenue.