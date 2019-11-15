Coaches needed to begin GBRC basketball program

From the Great Bend Recreation Commission…

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is asking for volunteers to coach teams in the 3rd through 6th grade youth basketball program.

The players are signed up and ready to start practicing in preparation for the first games to begin Dec 7. However, the program is on hold until coaches can be found. As of today the following coaches are needed in these age groups.

3/4 Grade Girls: 1 more coach needed

3/4 Grade Boys: 3 more coaches needed

5/6 Grade Girls: 2 more coaches needed

5/6 Grade Boys: 3 more coaches needed

The excitement is here for the kids and they are ready to start playing basketball. Help us find coaches that are willing to help. If you can’t coach, then look for other friends and family members willing to step in and coach. We have training and resources available that will help make coaching a fun and rewarding experience for everyone involved.

Thank you to all of our current and past coaches throughout the years; you are appreciated.

For more information contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2.