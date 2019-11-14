Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs believes the NFL must “seriously consider” reducing the preseason and expanding the regular season to 17 games, giving the league additional inventory that would allow for more games internationally. Clark Hunt spoke about the future schedule during a wide-ranging availability ahead of the Chiefs’ trip to Mexico City to face the Chargers on Monday night.

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Xavier Sneed had 15 points and six rebounds and led Kansas State to a 73-54 win over Monmouth. Monmouth held a nine-point halftime lead but was stifled offensively in the second half _ only scoring six points in the first 15 minutes. Kansas State’s defense forced 25 turnovers scoring 21 points off those mistakes and outscored the Hawks 38-20 in the paint.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas defensive back Jalen Green has apologized for a hit on Kansas State wide receiver Wykeen Gill last week. Gill was knocked out of the game and Green was ejected. Green leveled Gill with a helmet-to-helmet hit near the Kansas State sideline in the fourth quarter of Texas’ 27-24 victory. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman has said Gill may miss the Wildcats’ game this week at West Virginia. Green’s apology said he wasn’t trying to hurt Gill.

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting, TJ Holyfield had 21 points on 9-of-10 field goals and No. 11 Texas Tech beat Houston Baptist 103-74. The Red Raiders had four players score in double figures while shooting 60% overall from the field. Jalon Gates had 21 points with five 3-pointers to lead Houston Baptist. Ian DuBose added 20 points.

UNDATED (AP) — There was a moment in No. 12 Baylor’s last game when coach Matt Rhule saw his defensive players get frustrated at the offense. It was understandable. The Bears trailed 9-0 at halftime after winning their previous game while scoring fewer than 20 points. Baylor won that game at TCU in triple overtime to stay undefeated. The 9-0 Bears have one of the league’s top defenses. They play four-time defending Big 12 champion No. 10 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has signed two prep post players considered four-star recruits. Coach Jamie Dixon says Terren Frank and Eddie Lampkin had signed national letters of intent with the Horned Frogs. Frank is a 6-foot-7 forward from California. Lampkin is a 6-10 center from Katy, Texas.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker poured in 25 points and the Boston Celtics picked up their ninth consecutive win by outscoring the Wizards, 140-133. Jayson Tatum bounced back from a historically bad shooting night with 23 points to help Boston overcome Bradley Beal’s 44-point performance. Jaylen Brown scored 22 for the Celtics, who haven’t lost since opening night against Philadelphia.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden delivered 47 points and Russell Westbrook added 17 points as the Rockets claimed their fifth consecutive win, 102-93 against the Clippers. Houston led just 90-88 until Harden hit two free throws and grabbed a rebound before draining a 3-pointer to put the Rockets ahead by seven. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was ejected in the fourth quarter after receiving a second technical.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 18 Ohio State got off to a blazing start and never looked back in a 76-51 win over No. 10 Villanova. Duane Washington Jr. had a team-high 14 points for the Buckeyes, who bolted to a 19-3 lead and improved to 3-0. Washington opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers to set the tone. Jermaine Samuels had 14 points for the Wildcats, who shot 30.6%.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has won the National League Cy Young Award for the second straight year, while Houston hurler Justin Verlander has come away with his second American League Cy Young Award. DeGrom led the NL with 255 strikeouts and finished second with a 2.43 ERA to finish ahead of runner-up Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Verlander beat out Astros teammate Gerrit Cole for the AL Award after leading the majors with 21 victories and reaching 300 strikeouts in a season for the first time.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final VCU 84 (23)LSU 82

Final (16)Ohio St. 76 (10)Villanova 51

Final (11)Texas Tech 103 Houston Baptist 74

Final (4)Louisville 91 Indiana St. 62

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Memphis 119 Charlotte 117

Final Orlando 112 Philadelphia 97

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Cleveland 8:20 p.m. Thursday