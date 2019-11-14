Police: Student removed from school after reported threat

ELLSWORTH — Law enforcement authorities and USD 327 officials have determined that a possible threat made Thursday at Ellsworth Junior/Senior High School was not credible.

In a news release Thursday morning, Ellsworth Police Chief Emil Halfhill wrote that on “November 14, 2019 a possible perceived threat was vocalized at the Ellsworth Junior/Senior High School. An investigation both by law enforcement and school staff was conducted and it was determined the threat was not credible. The juvenile who made the statement was removed from the school as a precaution.”

Halfhill noted that “law enforcement personnel will continue to monitor the situation and will provide extra patrol in and around the High School in the following days.”

The chief also reminded citizens that if they see something to say something.