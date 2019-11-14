Office Products Inc. staff focus on expanding territory

BUSINESS NEWS

When Ty Berry met with the Vink brothers, “it didn’t take me long to feel comfortable with them and their company.”

Berry is the manager of the new Office Products Inc. (OPI) location in Hays, 1218 E. 27th. Kenny and Terry Vink are co-owners, with the support of their brother, Craig.

“One of the first things the Vinks discussed was my family and the importance of attending our kids’ school events,” Berry recalled. “Working for a company with family values is something we require. The Berry family feels blessed to be joining OPI.

“The company has high standards in regards to taking care of their customers and employees,” Berry added. “OPI’s core values checked all the boxes for me to come aboard.”

As manager of OPI’s fourth location, Berry is responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the operation and its expansion into Hays and northwest Kansas.

“Hays is a great community for any business to thrive in,” Berry said. “OPI’s legacy of taking care of the customers as family fits right in with the way the people of

Hays conduct business.”

Berry has an associate’s degree in business administration from Brown Mackie College. He and his wife, Nichole, have four children – Morgen, Mackenzie, Stryker and

Bostyn.

Jeff Thummel is the service manager for the Hays area and Jim Grabbe is “a face you can count on seeing at the Hays store on a regular basis,” Berry commented.

“Jeff’s expertise is a great asset for our customers and Jim brings a wealth of experience regarding our industry’s moving parts.”

Chad Mayfield, who has been providing OPI services in the Salina area, is helping with the expansion into northwest Kansas.

“As a resident of Hays for more than 35 years, Chad is familiar with local and area communities, which is important to our customers,” Berry said.

Mayfield is OPI’s territory sales manager; his duties include implementing a successful field-sales process, while empowering and developing the sales representatives to meet their goals. His territory is all along I-70 from Manhattan to the Colorado border and everything north to the Nebraska line.

Mayfield is collaborating with his colleagues at the OPI Hays location, as well as those in Great Bend, Larned and Russell.

“While I am focused on the new additions to my territory, it is calming to know I have support from the other stores.”

Mayfield echoed some of Berry’s comments about their employers.

“I have always had great respect for the Vinks and the way they do business,” Mayfield said. “They go the extra mile to help their staff succeed. They also genuinely care about their customers. Everyone in customer service should strive for this.

“Kenny and Terry make themselves available and are really good at listening to ideas to help the company grow in this family atmosphere,” he added.

Mayfield began his career in office supplies and equipment in 2011. He is originally from Hays and now lives in Salina. He and his wife, Amanda, have four children – Dylann and Lennon, and twin boys, Cash and Manden.