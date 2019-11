ELLIS COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Thursday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by William Kirk Sauer, 52, Victoria, was eastbound on Old Highway 40 two miles west of Gorham. The motorcycle struck a deer.

Sauer came to rest in the roadway. The deer and motorcycle came to rest in the south ditch. EMS transported Sauer to Hays Medical Center. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.