Kansas teen dies after reported accidental shooting

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Cowley County.

Just before 10p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of South D Street in Arkansas City for a report of a gunshot victim, according to city spokesman Andrew Lawson.

First responders arrived and located a 17-year-old Arkansas City boy with a gunshot wound. He had been struck in the face with a bullet from a 9-millimeter handgun, according to Lawson.

Police determined the victim was shot unintentionally by a family member who was handling the gun. He was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center and later airlifted to a Wichita-area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The boy died Wednesday from complications related to his gunshot injury, according to Lawson. An autopsy is pending. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.