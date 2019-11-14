Larned man held on $100K bond for alleged rape

PAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on sex crime allegations.

On Thursday, Michael Patrick Stacey, 19, Larned, Kansas, appeared in custody in Pawnee County and was charged with rape and battery, according to Pawnee CountyAttorney Doug McNett. The crimes involve a single incident alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on October 25, 2019. The Larned Police Department handled the investigation.

If convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines Stacey faces a presumptive prison sentence between 147 months and 653 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections depending on his criminal history.

Stacey was arrested on November 12, 2019, without incident and is being held in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff in lieu of $100,000 bond, according to McNett.