Fire Marshal: 1 dead after Kansas house fire

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY— One person died in a fire at a home in Pottawatomie County Sunday, according to the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office.

Just after 10:30p.m., fire crews responded to the home at 13910 Antelope Run Road in rural Westmoreland. The home had totally collapsed prior to the arrival of fire crews and deputies from the sheriff’s department.

Fire crews found a victim dead in the home, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

A positive identification of the victim will not be made until it is confirmed by autopsy.

The Investigation Division of the Fire Marshal’s office has classified the cause of the fire as undetermined. Loss is estimated at $200,000. It is unknown if there were smoke detectors in the structure.