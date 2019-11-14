Defensive driving course offered in Great Bend

The Great Bend Recreation Commission and Barton County Farm Bureau will be hosting a “Defensive Driving Course” on Monday, November 25th thru Tuesday, November 26th, from 6:00-9:00pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street). This class will be taught by Steve Billinger, Barton County Sherrif’s Department. After participants attend this course, most insurance companies will lower premiums for participants that receive certificates at the end of the class. Participants must attend both days to complete the course. Course fee is $10.00 for Barton County Farm Bureau Members and $15.00 for everyone else.

For more information on this event contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.