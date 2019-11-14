Cop Shop (11/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/13)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:29 a.m. an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 194.

At 5:54 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway at MM 137.

At 6:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/13)

Structure Fire

At 5:29 a.m. a report of smelling smoke in the building was made at 3806 Broadway Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:06 a.m. an accident was reported at 1521 K-96 Highway.

Choking

At 12:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:28 p.m. an accident was reported at 26th Street & Morton Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 4:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:22 p.m. damage to her Chevrolet Tahoe was reported at 1806 12th Street.