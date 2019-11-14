As you Wish, GBHS theatre offers weekend production

The Great Bend High School Theatre Department is proud to announce its Fall production, As You Wish, a tribute to the story of The Princess Bride. The show is directed by Holly Johnson, GBHS drama and English teacher. The light-hearted production is inviting and entertaining for audiences of all ages.

There are several opportunities to see the cast of over 40 GBHS students in action at the Great Bend High School Auditorium, located at 2017 Morton Street in Great Bend. The weekend schedule includes performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.

Tickets are $4 in advance at GBHS or $6 at the door.

For more information, please contact the Great Bend High School Activities Office at 620-793-1521.