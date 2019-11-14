3 escape early morning Kansas house fire

HUTCHINSON — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a Thursday morning fire at a home in Hutchinson.

Just before 2a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 807 East 9th Avenue in Hutchinson, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, fire crews were faced with a one-story residential home with heavy fire coming from the front and delta (west) side of the structure of the home. All occupants were out of the home upon fire crew’s arrival.

Fire crews performed an interior attack to contain the fire to two rooms within the home. The fire did spread into the attic space above the room of origin. The home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home. Four dogs were rescued with one dog given oxygen by HFD crews that had a successful outcome. Red Cross was notified to assist the homeowner as the home is uninhabitable at this time.

Fire crews remained on the scene completing salvage and overhaul operations to check for hidden fire in the void spaces. Fire Investigators are also on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by the Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Kansas Gas, Evergy and the Red Cross.