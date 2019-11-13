Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for next season, raising the likelihood that the veteran pitcher finishes his career with his lone big league club. Terms were not disclosed. Wainwright made his major league debut with St. Louis in 2005 and has been a stalwart for the Cardinals over the past 14 seasons, going 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA and three All-Star game appearances. He is 38.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State is a handful of plays from being unbeaten in the Big 12 Conference and sitting alone at the top of the standings. Instead, they are still one win from being eligible for a bowl game and just 3-3 in league play. The Cyclones host Texas on Saturday. Defensive end Zach Peterson says it’s both frustrating and encouraging. The know they can play with the rest of the teams in the Big 12.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 17 points, Solomon Young added 15 and Iowa State rallied from an early double-digit deficit to overwhelm Northern Illinois 70-52. Michael Jacobson scored nine points with 12 rebounds for the Cyclones, who went on a 26-6 run to open the second half and scored 55 of the game’s final 81 points.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Courtney Ramey scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Texas defeated California Baptist 67-54. Jericho Sims produced 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points with seven of TCU’s school-record 18 3-pointers, Kevin Samuel had 12 points with 12 rebounds and the Horned Frogs beat Louisiana-Lafayette 98-65. The Horned Frogs had six players score in double figures while improving to 2-0 for the sixth year in a row. They went ahead to stay with a 19-3 run in the first half when four different players hit 3s.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is fifth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, behind LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, which took over the fourth and final playoff spot in the selection committee’s second top 25. LSU replaced Ohio State as No. 1 after the Tigers won at Alabama on Saturday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has been voted NL Manager of the Year days after his mom’s death. Shildt got his start in baseball at his mother’s side. She worked for the Double-A Charlotte O’s, and he used to tag along at the ballpark. He narrowly beat Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell for the award in his first full season on the job. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli edged the Yankees’ Aaron Boone in a tight ballot for the AL prize.

SCTOSSDALE, Ariz (AP) — Major League Baseball has expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field. The report quoted former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers (FY’-urz) and three other unidentified people with the club. The website said a camera was connected to a television monitor near the Astros’ dugout and team employees or players would communicate signals to hitters by banging a trash can.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —Gabe Kapler has been hired as manager of the San Francisco Giants, a month after being fired from the same job by the Philadelphia Phillies. Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with San Francisco.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Duke 105 Cent. Arkansas 54

Final Evansville 67 (1)Kentucky 64

Final OT (21)Xavier 63 Missouri 58

Final (22)Auburn 70 South Alabama 69

Final (8)Gonzaga 97 North Dakota 66

Final (14)Oregon 82 (13)Memphis 74

Final (17)Utah St. 97 Denver 56

Final (20)Washington 56 Mount St. Mary’s 46

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 111 Oklahoma City 85

Final Philadelphia 98 Cleveland 97

Final Miami 117 Detroit 108

Final Chicago 120 New York 102

Final Atlanta 125 Denver 121

Final L.A. Lakers 123 Phoenix 115

Final Utah 119 Brooklyn 114

Final Sacramento 107 Portland 99