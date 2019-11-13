TODAY – Bonding Through Board Games

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Bonding Through Board Games” on Wednesday, November 13th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street). “Bonding Through Board Games” is a tool to strengthen family relationships using board games as a medium. Board games foster the six major qualities strong families exhibit across cultures worldwide and in all family types. Board games are also a great way to span the generations. Vital soft skills of life success are also developed when families play board games on a regular basis. Simple and fun games will be introduced to families inspiring them to create a family board game night of their own. Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the speaker for the program.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.