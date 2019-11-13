Suspect in fatal Kansas drug deal shooting captured in Texas

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left a Kansas man dead and have made another arrest.

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of east Boston in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, first responders found 33-year-old Jerome Armbeck in an open field with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. A WPD officer began rendering life-saving aid until Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. Armbeck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigatigators learned a disturbance occurred between Armbeck, 18-year-old Pierce Jackson, 20-year-old Marcus Lamar and a 17-year-old boy in the 4600 block of east Boston when a suspect fired multiple times from a firearm, striking Armbeck.

On Tuesday, the Wichita Police Department arrested Jackson in Dallas, Texas, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant, stemming from the shooting. He is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to online jail records.

This is the third arrest in this case. Wichita police previously arrested Lamar and the 17-year-old boy.

This was not a random incident, and is drug related, according to Davidson.

The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.