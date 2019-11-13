Students channel creativity to stop bullying

Students at Riley Elementary celebrate the results of Bullying Prevention Week with poster contest winners recently announced.

“Schools across USD 428 recognized Bully Prevention Week in various ways in October,” said Michelle Daniel, family support worker at Riley Elementary, “but in our building we chose to hold a poster contest. Posters will now be displayed around the school to continue to share the positive messages with our students in the days and weeks ahead.”

After listening to bully prevention lessons throughout the month of October, fourth through sixth-grade students were invited to complete a poster using their own design and message. The theme for 2019 was “make peace,” and students expressed that in a variety of ways. Winners were selected by school staff based on color, design and message.

2019 Poster Contest Winners are:

 First Place: Emmi Manos, 4th-Grade

 Second Place: Ramone Castruita, 4th-Grade & Alex Montoya, 4th -Grade

 Third Place: Yosmeriri Valdez, 5th-Grade

 Fourth Place: Julian Ordonez, 5th-Grade

 Fifth Place: Renata Ordonez, 4th-Grade