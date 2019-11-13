State Farm Agent open for business in Hoisington

BUSINESS NEWS

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce…

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development recently welcomed new members and agent, Deanna Vannoster, who began serving Central Kansas as the new State Farm Agent.

Completing her internship with State Farm, and embracing her new role after previous Agent, Kathy Burt’s retirement, Deanna is honored to serve the insurance and financial product needs of our community. A 12 year Barton County resident, Deanna and her husband, Gregg call Central Kansas home. Together they enjoy the outdoor opportunities that Central Kansas has to offer. Deanna was previously a retail banking center manager, local home improvement sales representative, and an insurance professional.

She has the knowledge and skill to serve her customers’ needs. She is passionate about providing personalized service and is committed to truly putting her customers’ needs first. Deanna values being a part of her community. She is actively involved in community events and in her church, and was previously a member of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

She is excited to be joining State Farm and has found the company’s values closely align with her own; helping people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams.

Deanna is joined by her two team members, Hilarey Samora and Krista Wright. Hilarey and Krista are fully licensed and able to meet all of their customers’ needs. They, too, are passionate about putting their customers first and being customers’ advocate in providing the protection they need. Deanna, Hilarey, and Krista can be reached at the agency, 165 S Main St., Hoisington, by phone, 620-653-2332, or by visiting our website www.deannavannoster.com.