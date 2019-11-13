Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of sex crime with 15-year-old

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Reno County woman on child sex allegations.

Just after 1:30p.m. Tuesday, deputies arrested Leticia M. Carrillo, 27, Sylvia on requested charges of two counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, according to a media release from the Reno County Sheriff. The victim in this case is a 15-year-old boy.

The investigation stemmed from a sexting case that occurred in Reno County. Through the investigation it was determined Carrillo had sexual intercourse with this victim on two separate occasions, both of them occurring in Reno County.

Carrillo is being held in the Reno County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, and awaits her court appearance.