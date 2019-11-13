Sheriff: Child hospitalized, Kansas man accused of child abuse

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged child abuse.

Just before noon Sunday, deputies responded to report of a child in cardiac arrest in the 100 Block of South Cedar Street in Perry, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig. First responders located a 3-year-old girl and transported her to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Zachary Odom and booked him into the Jefferson County jail on a requested charge of child abuse.

Odom is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday. He remains jailed without bond. The child is expected to make a full recovery, according to Herrig.