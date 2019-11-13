The Latest: Police: Hostage situation at school in Manhattan a hoax

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities were on the scene of a reported hostage situation in Manhattan early Wednesday.

Officers set up a perimeter in the 700 Block of Lee Street in Manhattan around Lee Elementary School, according to a social media report.

Just before 1a.m, a call came into the Riley County Police Department from a man who said he was inside the school with a hostage.

Just before 7a.m. police entered and began clearing the building. The man who made the original call continued to contact RCPD and an area news station stating he had committed several felony crimes and was holding hostage at gunpoint, according to police.

After an investigation by the RCPD, authorities do not believe any of this occurred. Police believe the suspect making the claims was not local and “fabricating the story to gain notoriety and receive air time on news stations.”

The RCPD believes the school and residents in the area are safe.

