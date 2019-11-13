The Latest: Police identify 2 victims in fatal shooting at Kan. home

TOPEKA— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the two victims.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving reports of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of SE Maryland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Upon Officers arrival they located two individuals identified as 21-year-old Reginald L. McKinney Jr., and 15-year-old Owen M. Hughes suffering from life-threating injuries.

Both were pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene. Investigators continue working to develop suspect information.

