KCAC baseball & softball tournaments extend agreement with Great Bend

From the Great Bend Recreation Commission…

Great Bend has been selected as the host city for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Softball and Baseball Conference Championships for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

A joint effort by the City of Great Bend and Great Bend Recreation Commission staff submitted a renewal proposal.

“We are excited to announce that the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Governing Council chose to return to the Great Bend’s Sports Complex to host their conference championships for the years of 2021. 2022, 2023. This is great news for Great Bend!” said Diann Henderson, Executive Director, Great Bend Recreation Commission at the Great Bend Recreation Commission’s monthly meeting on Monday.

One of the determining factors was Great Bend’s hospitality, it’s restaurants, hotels and expertise and commitment of City and GB Rec staff. Baseball and softball have a rich tradition in the Great Bend, and we look forward to this continued relationship of providing the KCAC teams, fans, coaches and our local softball and baseball enthusiasts the excitement and memories of KCAC championship play at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

The KCAC is an intercollegiate athletic conference affiliated with the NAIA. The KCAC ranks among the oldest conferences in the United States, tracing its history to 1890. The KCAC was formed to attempt to organize Kansas colleges for the purposes of promoting and regulating amateur intercollegiate athletics, in addition to the private

universities and colleges. Currently the KCAC sponsors athletic competition in men’s baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, and women’s volleyball.

For any extra information on the KCAC or their schedules you can visit their website at http://www.kcacsports.com/