Kansas man in alleged social media dispute killing to appear in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY — An 18-year-old Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old due to a social media dispute will make a first appearance in court Wednesday.

Malick Garrett is scheduled to appear before Judge Rodger Woods, according to to the Sedgwick County Attorney.

Just after 6p.m. November 6, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1400 Block of North Ohio Street in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

At the scene, police located a 15-year-old later identified as Marion Wheaton who had been shot in his upper body. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.

On November 7, police reported the arrest of 18-year-old Malick Garrett of Wichita on a requested charge of 2nd degree murder and outstanding warrants in connection with Wheaton’s death.

Investigators have learned that Wheaton and two teenage friends walked to the area to meet with a 15-year-old boy and other unknown individuals to fight over an ongoing dispute that involved social media, according to Allred.

As Wheaton and his friends walked in the area, they were approached by a vehicle. A 15-year-old male and Garrett exited the vehicle. Garrett fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking Wheaton.

This was not a random incident, according to Allred. Multiple handguns were recovered during the investigation.

It is the 24th criminal homicide in Wichita in 2019.