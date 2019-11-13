Kansas felon held on $50K bond for alleged assault, burglary

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a Tuesday arrest.

Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, police filed a report for burglary, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Normandy Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity report. A 31-year-old man reported a known male suspect stole copper pipe and gained access to storage units in the area, causing damage.

Police arrested Ryan Calmes, 30, of Manhattan in the 700 block of North Juliette on requested charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property.

Calmes has previous convictions that include DUI, flee and or attempt to elude law enforcement, driving while suspended and for drugs, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. In March, the RCPD arrested Calmes on drug allegation. They arrested him in September for alleged shoplifting and drugs.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.