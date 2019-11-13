High School Football Sectional Pairings

** All games start at 7pm unless noted

Class 2A

Humboldt (10-0) @ Nemaha Central (8-2)

Silver Lake (10-0) @ Riley County (8-2)

Conway Springs (8-2) @ Norton (7-3) 6pm

Garden Plain (10-0) @ Hoisington (10-0)

Class 1A

Pitt-Colgan (7-3) @ Jackson Heights (8-2) 6pm

Centralia (9-1) @ Olpe (10-0)

Smith Center (10-0) @ Sedgwick (10-0) 6pm

Plainville (9-1) @ Inman (6-4)

8-Man DI

Madison (10-0) @ Caldwell (7-3)

South Central (10-0) @ Canton-Galva (10-0) 6:30pm

Little River (9-1) @ Wichita County (9-1) 6pm

St. Francis (10-0) @ Hodgeman County (9-1)

8-Man DII

Hanover (9-1) @ St. Paul (10-0) 5pm

Lost Springs-Centre (8-2) @ Axtell (9-1)

Osborne (10-0) @ Kiowa County (9-1) 6pm

Thunder Ridge (9-1) @ Central Christian (9-1) 6pm

Class 5A

Mill Valley (7-3) @ De Soto (10-0)

Blue Valley SW (3-7) @ St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)

Bishop Carroll (8-2) @ Wichita Northwest (10-0)

Maize (9-1) @ Maize South (10-0)

Class 4A

Bishop Miege (8-2) @ Tongonoxie (10-0)

Chanute (9-1) @ Paola (10-0)

Ark City (4-6) @ McPherson (10-0)

Buhler (8-2) @ Andover Central (9-1)

Class 3A

Frontenac (10-0) @ Topeka Hayden (9-1) 6pm

LaCygne-Prairie View (10-0) @ Perry-Lecompton (7-3)

Cheney (8-2) @ Scott City (8-2) 6pm

Andale (10-0) @ Beloit (7-3)

Class 6A

Blue Valley North (5-5) @ Blue Valley (7-3)

Olathe North (8-2) vs Blue Valley West (7-3)

Manhattan (9-1) @ Derby (10-0)

Junction City (8-2) @ Topeka High (9-1)