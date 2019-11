Thursday, November 14, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

Ellinwood Hospital Foundation | 605 N Main St., Ellinwood

Ellinwood Hospital Foundation is a non-profit, philanthropic organization dedicated to the improvement of healthcare, through the services of Ellinwood Hospital and Clinic and its cooperating organizations. Learn more about the exciting new services offered in Ellinwood and see the facility improvements being made!

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.