From the staff of Great Bend Post,

Soon, Great Bend Post readers will notice a change to their local source for news and information.

A website upgrade will be implemented, offering a more stable and secure experience for readers, as well as significantly boosting the speed of the site and offering an improved experience on mobile devices.

The current website has been virtually unchanged since 2014.

Technology has changed drastically in the past five-plus years, and we are evolving with it. We are confident this change will give us a stable, secure and fast platform for years to come.

Some slight design changes will accompany the upgrade, but readers should expect to find the same local news, sports, information, weather and obituaries — with no paywall.

Keeping our community connected is what we do. And Great Bend Post is a big part of how we do it.

Expect more changes in the coming months, as Eagle’s development team is creating new native apps for mobile devices, as well as integrations for other platforms, including Alexa-enabled devices.

Our goal is to deliver our content where readers and listeners are — whether that’s commuting in your car, checking Post at work or on your phone from the porch, or wanting to get caught up while you’re cooking dinner in the evening. Our goal is to keep you connected to the local information that matters to you.

When the update is made, it could be as long as 24 hours before every device recognizes the change.

Story ideas and feedback for the Great Bend Post staff can be sent to steve.webster@eagleradio.net, cole.reif@eagleradio.net and matt.althouse@eagleradio.net.