Cop Shop (11/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/12)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 12:29 a.m. the K9 was used at 7th Street & Morton Street.
Criminal Damage
At 10:30 a.m. criminal damage was used at 318 Sunset Road.
Burglary / In Progress
At 9:47 p.m. a burglary was reported at 210 Hubbard Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/12)
Theft
At 9:25 a.m. theft of medication was reported at 1516 16th Street.
Sick Person
At 11:31 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Williams Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 3607 10th Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 9:47 p.m. a report of someone possibly inside the residence was made at 210 Hubbard Street.