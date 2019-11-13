Cop Shop (11/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/12)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:29 a.m. the K9 was used at 7th Street & Morton Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:30 a.m. criminal damage was used at 318 Sunset Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:47 p.m. a burglary was reported at 210 Hubbard Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/12)

Theft

At 9:25 a.m. theft of medication was reported at 1516 16th Street.

Sick Person

At 11:31 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 3607 10th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:47 p.m. a report of someone possibly inside the residence was made at 210 Hubbard Street.