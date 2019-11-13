Barton’s Turney earns conference player of the week award

bartonsports.com – Richelle Turney of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team has been named the KJCCC Division I Women’s Player of the Week.

Turney averaged twenty-two points in twenty-seven minutes of action per game this past week behind nearly 57% shooting helping Barton to a 2-1 record over the three contests.

Beginning the week scoring as many points as minutes played, Turney posted a career high twenty-six points in Friday’s victory over NEO at the Atrium Classic in Hutchinson before dropping nineteen in the neutral court loss to 17th ranked Western Nebraska. Turney’s hot shooting for the week also extended to the outer arc, knocking down 6-of-12, to go along with 76.9% from the charity stripe while averaging 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Currently 3-2 on the season, Turney and the Cougars prepare for this weekend’s Best Western/Cougar Booster Club Classic featuring eight games in two days of action.

Barton’s first opponent is on Friday against Jefferson College (3-0) with Labette Community College (2-1) the Lady Cougars’ Saturday opponent. Tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m. for each contest.

The Classic also features the national ranked teams from Hutchinson Community College. The 7th ranked Blue Dragon women will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. each day, taking on Labette in Friday’s action followed by Jefferson on Saturday. The men, also ranked 7th in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, play the 3:00 p.m. game in first taking on nationally receiving votes Monroe College in Friday’s matchup before wrapping up their time in Great Bend on Saturday taking on the Reivers of Iowa Western.

The Cougar men will play each day’s nightcap at 7:30 p.m., Friday’s opponent being the OKC Storm with Monroe concluding the two days of action.