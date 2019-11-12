USD 428 Educators recognized at Monday’s meeting

USD 428 Horizon Award Nominees for 2019, Stephanie Stephens, Jefferson Elementary School and Brandy Proffitt, Great Bend Middle School were recognized for excellence in their first year of teaching by the Board of Education. Both teachers are now in the second year of teaching in USD 428.
Christie Gerdes, Barton County Special Services director, presented Denise Boone, school psychologist, with the Power of One award from the National Association of School Psychologists. Boone was recognized for her leadership and intentional connections created in her department and with students and families.
Angie Orth, the teaching assistant at Eisenhower Elementary, was presented with a certificate to celebrating her nomination as a National LifeChanger of the Year. Also pictured, Tandi Mai and Christine Boepple from Eisenhower Elementary.