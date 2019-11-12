Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — During a calamitous 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs botched a field-goal attempt that could have made overtime a worst-case scenario. They had another field-goal try blocked when they managed to drive within range in the final seconds for a tying attempt. It followed a recent trend of Chiefs special teams being anything but special.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — In the old days, coaches would spend countless hours on planes and behind the wheel to catch as many high school basketball games as possible on the recruiting trail. But times have changed, and the emphasis these days is on AAU games, the sneaker circuits sponsored by Nike and Adidas, and the multitude of high-profile tournaments. It makes sense, too: The chance to see dozens of recruits at a time, often against better competition, is too good to pass up.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s defense is once again a big concern. The 10th-ranked Sooners will learn even more about that side of the ball during a stretch run of tough competition, starting with Saturday’s game against No. 12 Baylor.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been cleared to play and now intends to redshirt. He missed the last six games with a shoulder injury. Red Raiders coach Matt Wells says he respects and agrees with the decision by Bowman and his parents to redshirt. Bowman could still play in one more game this season and maintain his status as a sophomore player going into next year. He was the Big 12’s top passer when he got hurt Sept. 14 at Arizona.

UNDATED (AP) — Kentucky has climbed to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time since early in the 2016-17 season. The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky. Duke was second, followed by Michigan State, Louisville and Kansas. No. 20 Washington and No. 25 Colorado were the new additions to the AP Top 25 while Purdue and VCU fell out.

National Headlines

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ The Seattle Seahawks picked up their second straight overtime win as Jason Myers nailed a 42-yard field goal to complete a 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Meyers provided the winning boot after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime. Russell Wilson was 24 of 34 for 232 and a touchdown for the 8-2 Seahawks, who handed the Niners their first loss and moved within one game of San Francisco for the NFC West lead.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Àlvarez has been unanimously chosen AL Rookie of the Year. The 22-year-old Cuban received all 30 first-place votes after batting .312 with 27 homers and 78 RBIs despite playing 87 games after debuting in June. Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means was second in the balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, just ahead of Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe.

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the NL Rookie of the year after leading the majors with 53 home runs while batting .260 with 120 RBIs. He broke the major league rookie record for home runs set by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2017. Alonso received 29 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, while Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka picked up the other No. 1 vote.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) _ Rookie Dwayne Haskins has been named the Washington Redskins’ starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Haskins is set to make his second NFL start on Sunday against the Jets as the 1-8 Redskins come off its bye week. The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State is 27 of 44 for 284 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances.

BOSTON (AP) _ The Boston Celtics have confirmed that forward Gordon Hayward will surgery after breaking his left hand in a collision with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge during Saturday night’s game in San Antonio. Celtics coach Brad Stevens says the surgery would take place as soon as the doctor’s schedule allowed it. Hayward is expected to miss six weeks after averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in eight games this season.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final OT Seattle 27 San Francisco 24

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Winthrop 61 (18)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 120 Detroit 114

Final Boston 116 Dallas 106

Final Memphis 113 San Antonio 109

Final Houston 122 New Orleans 116

Final Utah 122 Golden State 108

Final L.A. Clippers 98 Toronto 88