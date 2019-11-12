Sheriff: Charges filed against suspects who shot pitbull puppy

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have requested charges against two individuals in connection with a puppy found shot in mid August that had to be euthanized in Pawnee County, according to Sheriff Scott King.

The approximately 7 or 8-month-old male pit bull puppy was found on O Road between 110th and 120th Roads just north of Larned, according to Sheriff Scott King. Someone shot the dog eight times with a .22 caliber rifle

With the assistance of social media, the sheriff’s office posted photos on Facebook and followed leads.

At the time, the sheriff said they would even appreciate anonymous leads on who owned the dog, past history, or other circumstances.

Authorities will identity the individuals after formal charges are filed.