Police: Man stole truck while employees made home delivery

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on theft charges after an arrest by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Just after 2:30p.m. Friday, employees with Lowe’s in Salina were making a delivery in the 300 block of West South Street in Salina and left the truck running so they could use the power lift, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

When the employees came out of the residence, the 17-foot 2016 Isuzu box truck with $400 worth of tools, a $1,000 black LG refrigerator, and a company cellphone still on board was missing.

A couple of hours later, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper spotted the truck headed westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Hedville exit.

The trooper stopped the truck and arrested Carlo Watson, 53, of San Francisco, Calif., on suspicion of felony theft and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, Forrester said.

All property was returned undamaged.