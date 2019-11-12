Police identify Kan. woman who died after crash into utility pole

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Monday night crash and have identified the victim.

Just after 10p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident at the intersection of West 53rd Street North and North Charles Street in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, they found a partially overturned Ford Escape and a black Honda Crosstour that had collided. After the vehicles collided, the Escape struck an electric utility pole and overturned. Officers located 28-year-old Sierra Frost inside of the Escape unresponsive. EMS performed life-saving measures, but Frost died from her injuries.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The 72-year-old male driver of the Honda was uninjured.

The investigation revealed that the Ford was southbound on Charles Street and ran a stop sign at W. 53rd Street, according to Wheeler. His vehicle struck the Honda, which was traveling west on 53rd Street.